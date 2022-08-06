Stalin to Modi: Recruit more NLC staff from locality

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that a significant portion of the managerial cadre for the NLCIL is drawn from locals during recruitment of Graduate Engineering Trainees (GET).

In a letter, he recalled his May 5 letter to the PM stating that NLCIL, a Navratna PSU, should be directed to undertake recruitment of GET through a special examination giving due weight to local candidates from among families who provided land for NLC projects and mines.

“It appears that NLC has gone ahead with recruitment based on GATE scores and 300 candidates have been shortlisted. It is apprehended that the number of local candidates would be a very small proportion of those shortlisted. This is considered not fair and just and this is also likely to cause considerable disquiet in the local area, particularly in a context where NLC has stopped offering permanent jobs to persons from Project Affected Families,” the letter read.

