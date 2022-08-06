Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin to Modi: Recruit more NLC staff from locality

“It appears that NLC has gone ahead with recruitment based on GATE scores and 300 candidates have been shortlisted.

Published: 06th August 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin reviewing the situation following water release from Mettur dam, at TN Disaster Management Authority’s control room in the city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that a significant portion of the managerial cadre for the NLCIL is drawn from locals during recruitment of Graduate Engineering Trainees (GET).

In a letter, he recalled his May 5 letter to the PM stating that NLCIL, a Navratna PSU, should be directed to undertake recruitment of GET through a special examination giving due weight to local candidates from among families who provided land for NLC projects and mines.

“It appears that NLC has gone ahead with recruitment based on GATE scores and 300 candidates have been shortlisted. It is apprehended that the number of local candidates would be a very small proportion of those shortlisted. This is considered not fair and just and this is also likely to cause considerable disquiet in the local area, particularly in a context where NLC has stopped offering permanent jobs to persons from Project Affected Families,” the letter read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Narendra Modi
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp