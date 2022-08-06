Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco to buy 3K MW from private firms

As the wind season is expected to end in September, Tangedco has decided to procure 3,000 MegaWatt (MW) of power from private companies; a tender has been floated for this purpose.

As of now, Tangedco receives 3,500-4,000 MW of wind power a day | file photo

By Express News Service

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE that 1,000 MW would be procured to meet the demand between September 20 and November 15. The remaining 2,000 MW would be purchased next summer. “Tangedco receives 13,000 million units (MUs) of wind energy a year. During this season (which started in May) we received 7,200 MUs till Thursday.” 

Another official said since the utility’s own generation and the central share were not sufficient to meet the State’s demand, it purchased power from private companies. “As of now, Tangedco gets 3,500-4,000 MW of wind power a day.

After the wind season, we have to tackle the situation. Hence, steps to purchase power have been taken in advance. A total of 105.335 MUs of wind power were consumed in the State on Thursday.

