TN transfers six IAS officers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday ordered the transfer of six IAS officers. TS Jawahar was posted as additional chief secretary, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department; K Manivasan was posted as principal secretary, Public Works Department; Mangat Ram Sharma was appointed principal secretary, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department; and A Karthik was posted as principal secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, T Anand is set to take charge as Director, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department and S Madumathi was appointed as MD, Small Industries Development Corporation, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.

