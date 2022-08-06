Home States Tamil Nadu

TN transfers six IAS officers

Transferred_EPS

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday ordered the transfer of six IAS officers. TS Jawahar was posted as additional chief secretary, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department; K Manivasan was posted as principal secretary, Public Works Department; Mangat Ram Sharma was appointed principal secretary, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department; and A Karthik was posted as principal secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department. 

Meanwhile, T Anand is set to take charge as Director, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department and S Madumathi was appointed as MD, Small Industries Development Corporation, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.

