11 people arrested in panchayat president murder case in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Nine more people, including a panchayat secretary, were arrested in connection with the Dharavendiram panchayat president murder case near Thalli on Friday.The arrested people were identified as M Mallesh (25) of Thally Kothanur, N Krishna (36) and his brothers Sankarappa (30) and Madhesh (29) of BB Palayam, M Putumari (31) of Periyamalasonai, N Muniraj (25) and M Rakesh (21) of Kakkadhasam, Dharavendiram panchayat secretary M Prasanna (48) of Kanennatti and R Thiyagaraj (22) of BB Palayam.

A special team formed under Denkanikottai DSP K Kiruthikaa nabbed the accused people and they were remanded on Friday night.According to the police, on Tuesday night, when Dharavendiram panchayat president, M Narasimmamoorthy (43) of BB Palayam was returning home in his two-wheeler motorcycle, he was allegedly waylaid and beaten to death by the accused people using wooden logs near Thalli Kothanur.

N Ravi alias Thimmayya (40), son of a Dharavendiram panchayat vice president and M Sivamalla (27) of Malaisonai were arrested in connection with the murder on Wednesday.Police source alleged that Narasimmamoorthy was killed over a money dispute between him and Ravi, where the former have to give around `50 lakh to the latter in relation to a property sale. Despite several requests to pay the remaining amount, the deceased didn’t give any amount in the last two years. Furious over this, Ravi murdered him with the help of others, sources said.

