Home States Tamil Nadu

11 people arrested in panchayat president murder case in Krishnagiri

A special team formed under Denkanikottai DSP K Kiruthikaa nabbed the accused people and they were remanded on Friday night.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Nine more people, including a panchayat secretary, were arrested in connection with the Dharavendiram panchayat president murder case near Thalli on Friday.The arrested people were identified as M Mallesh (25) of Thally Kothanur, N Krishna (36) and his brothers Sankarappa (30) and Madhesh (29) of BB Palayam, M Putumari (31) of Periyamalasonai, N Muniraj (25) and M Rakesh (21) of Kakkadhasam, Dharavendiram panchayat secretary M Prasanna (48) of Kanennatti and R Thiyagaraj (22) of BB Palayam.

A special team formed under Denkanikottai DSP K Kiruthikaa nabbed the accused people and they were remanded on Friday night.According to the police, on Tuesday night, when  Dharavendiram panchayat president, M Narasimmamoorthy (43) of BB Palayam was returning home in his two-wheeler motorcycle, he was allegedly waylaid and beaten to death by the accused people using wooden logs near Thalli Kothanur.

N Ravi alias Thimmayya (40),  son of a Dharavendiram panchayat vice president and M Sivamalla (27) of Malaisonai were arrested in connection with the murder on Wednesday.Police source alleged that Narasimmamoorthy was killed over a money dispute between him and Ravi, where the former have to give around `50 lakh to the latter in relation to a property sale.  Despite several requests to pay the remaining amount, the deceased didn’t give any amount in the last two years. Furious over this, Ravi murdered him with the help of others, sources said.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnagiri murder
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp