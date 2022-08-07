11 people arrested in panchayat president murder case in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Nine more people, including a panchayat secretary, were arrested in connection with the Dharavendiram panchayat president murder case near Thalli on Friday.The arrested people were identified as M Mallesh (25) of Thally Kothanur, N Krishna (36) and his brothers Sankarappa (30) and Madhesh (29) of BB Palayam, M Putumari (31) of Periyamalasonai, N Muniraj (25) and M Rakesh (21) of Kakkadhasam, Dharavendiram panchayat secretary M Prasanna (48) of Kanennatti and R Thiyagaraj (22) of BB Palayam.
A special team formed under Denkanikottai DSP K Kiruthikaa nabbed the accused people and they were remanded on Friday night.According to the police, on Tuesday night, when Dharavendiram panchayat president, M Narasimmamoorthy (43) of BB Palayam was returning home in his two-wheeler motorcycle, he was allegedly waylaid and beaten to death by the accused people using wooden logs near Thalli Kothanur.