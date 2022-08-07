Home States Tamil Nadu

Free cloth bag scheme launched in Nilgiris

Ramachandran directed the officials to create more awareness about the scheme and sought cooperation from the Nilgiris residents to make the district plastic free.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service
COIMBATORE: Forest Minister K Ramachandran launched distribution of free cloth bags under Meendum Manjappai scheme, for a total of 99,000 houses across the Nilgiris district, during a function held at the tribal cultural centre in Udhagamandalam on Saturday.
The officials of Tamil Nadu pollution control board (TNPCB) started distributing these bags from Saturday, with the help of Nilgiris district administration through local bodies, as the scheme is aimed to convert the Nilgiris into a plastic free district.
Ramachandran said, “To take CM’s Meendum Manjappai scheme to next level, district administration and PCB officials have decided to distribute the bags, as part of former CM M Karunanidhi’s 99th birthday, to avoid people from using plastic bags.”Ramachandran directed the officials to create more awareness about the scheme and sought cooperation from the Nilgiris residents to make the district plastic free.
The minister also said that a team consisting of all the departments have been conducting frequent checks and seizing plastics goods and imposing fines against the violators, since its ban from January 1, 2019.
The function was held in the presence of differently-abled persons welfare department secretary R Anandakumar, who is also the monitoring officer for the Nilgiris, and Collector SP Amrith.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilgiris
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp