Job scam: Couple dupes six people of Rs 40 lakh in Cuddalore

In her statement, Vinnarasi reportedly said she married Sudhakar after the death of her first husband, pretended to be a sub-collector to swindle people and live a luxurious life.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A couple was arrested on Saturday for allegedly swindling a total of Rs 40 lakh from six people under the pretext of securing government jobs in Cuddalore. The woman posed as the Ariyalur sub-collector, and when victims asked for their money, the duo issued them death threats, said police.

According to sources, J Jayamadavasarathy (34) of Thilaividangal village near Chidambaram recently met Sudhakar (44) and his wife Sagaya Vinnarasi (42) of Peruvarappur village. After Vinnarasi introduced herself as sub collector who claimed to know government officials, they  collected Rs 11 lakh from the victim, Later, after he didn't secure employment, he asked for the amount but received only Rs 1 lakh.

Based on his complaint to Cuddalore SP S Sakthi Ganesan, the district crime branch launched an inquiry and discovered that the couple also cheated others. Their victims included Thirumurugan of Kodipallam, Kannabiran of Narkaravandankudi, Sivagurinathan of Keezhamungiladi and Latchumanan of Kurunjipadi.

A case was filed. Police said both confessed the crime. In her statement, Vinnarasi reportedly said she married Sudhakar after the death of her first husband, pretended to be a sub-collector to swindle people and live a luxurious life. After inquiry, they were remanded in Cuddalore Central Prison.

