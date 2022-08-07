Home States Tamil Nadu

Ministers KN Nehru, M Mathiventhan visit flood-affected areas in Namakkal

Municipal administration minister KN Nehru and Tourism minister M Mathiventhan, along with other officials, visited the flood-affected areas in Namakkal districts.

ERODE: Municipal administration minister KN Nehru and Tourism minister M Mathiventhan, along with other officials, visited the flood-affected areas in Namakkal districts. They also met people staying in the relief camps and distributed welfare assistance.

Officials from the district administration in Erode said, “Officials, visited the most flood affected areas such as Bhavani, Kodumudi in Erode Taluks on Saturday. Around 1,461 people from 453 families were rescued from these areas and they were moved to schools and community centres. Officials met them and inquired about their health and other requirements.’’

Additional principal secretary SK Prabakar, G Prakash, District vigilance officer and Erode Collector  H Krishnanunni, were presentin the event.In Namakkal, the ministers visited Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam Municipalities, which are mostly flood-affected areas in Namakkal.

District vigilance officer CN Maheswaran and District collector Shreya P Singh and other officials were present.According to the officials from the Revenue department, ministers provided each Rs 4,500 to 488 families and each Rs 1,000 to 111 families. He has also provided basic requirements to the people.

