Power tariff hike: Public hearing in Chennai on Aug 22

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on Saturday announced public hearings for Tangedco’s proposal to increase tariff.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on Saturday announced public hearings for Tangedco’s proposal to increase tariff. TNERC also invited comments on the proposal from all stakeholders.

The public hearings would be organised on August 16 in Coimbatore, August 18 in Madurai and August 22 in Chennai. Consumers wishing to participate in the public hearings should register at the venue between 9 and 10.30 am on the above-mentioned dates. Tangedco and TNERC have uploaded the tariff-revision proposal on their websites. “All comments should be sent to the commission by August 22” TNERC said.

The TNERC would consider granting Tangedco’s request for tariff revision from September 1 only after this process.S Neelakanta Pillai, founder of Citizen’s Contribution in Democracy, told TNIE that there were 12 Tangedco circles across TN. But, TNERC announced public hearings only in three districts. He demanded that at least ten public hearings be organised across TN. Furthermore, details of the public hearings should be sent to consumers’ mobile phones.

