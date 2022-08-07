Probe ordered after man produces fake law degree in Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a criminal probe into issuance of fake degree certificates after a petitioner produced a fake law degree issued under the name of Bharathidasan University. All law degree certificates in Tamil Nadu are issued only by Dr Ambedkar Law University.

A division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and AD Jagadish Chandra passed the order while hearing a habeas corpus plea moved by D Shanthi seeking to trace her adopted son who is allegedly under the custody of ‘advocate’ S Babu. While verifying his claim of being an advocate, the court was shocked to see Babu producing a certificate purportedly issued by Bharathidasan University. The counsel for the university also told the court that the certificate was fake.

“Even a naked eye would be able to establish that this is a fake one. In the Tamil version of the certificate, it is mentioned that Babu had studied history and secured first class in law and in the English version, it has been ascribed as if he had secured second class in law,” the court said.

“Creation of false documents has been mushrooming and people involved in such offences should be crushed with iron hands and must not be allowed to go scot-free,” the court said.Babu, however, continued to maintain that he studied law in Government Law College in Tiruchy and was enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and even showed an identity card purportedly issued by the council.

Recording his submissions, the court said, “It is stated that after the formation of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University with effect from October 3, 1997, no other university is empowered to issue degree certificates in law and as such it is clear that the claim of Babu is totally false.”

The Madras High Court then directed the Chennai police commissioner to depute an officer not below the rank of assistant commissioner from the Central Crime Branch to conduct a detailed investigation and register a case against Babu.

