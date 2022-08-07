Home States Tamil Nadu

Probe ordered after man produces fake law degree in Madras HC

The Madras High Court has ordered a criminal probe into issuance of fake degree certificates after a petitioner produced a fake law degree issued under the name of Bharathidasan University.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a criminal probe into issuance of fake degree certificates after a petitioner produced a fake law degree issued under the name of Bharathidasan University. All law degree certificates in Tamil Nadu are issued only by Dr Ambedkar Law University.

A division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and AD Jagadish Chandra passed the order while hearing a habeas corpus plea moved by D Shanthi seeking to trace her adopted son who is allegedly under the custody of ‘advocate’ S Babu. While verifying his claim of being an advocate, the court was shocked to see Babu producing a certificate purportedly issued by Bharathidasan University. The counsel for the university also told the court that the certificate was fake.

“Even a naked eye would be able to establish that this is a fake one. In the Tamil version of the certificate, it is mentioned that Babu had studied history and secured first class in law and in the English version, it has been ascribed as if he had secured second class in law,” the court said.

“Creation of false documents has been mushrooming and people involved in such offences should be crushed with iron hands and must not be allowed to go scot-free,” the court said.Babu, however, continued to maintain that he studied law in Government Law College in Tiruchy and was enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and even showed an identity card purportedly issued by the council.

Recording his submissions, the court said, “It is stated that after the formation of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University with effect from October 3, 1997, no other university is empowered to issue degree certificates in law and as such it is clear that the claim of Babu is totally false.”

The Madras High Court then directed the Chennai police commissioner to depute an officer not below the rank of assistant commissioner from the Central Crime Branch to conduct a detailed investigation and register a case against Babu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp