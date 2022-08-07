Stalin renews demand for Supreme Court bench in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday renewed the State government’s long-standing demand for a bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai, keeping in mind the interests of the public as well as the advocates. The CM also reiterated the demand for making Tamil the court language of the Madras High Court.

Stalin made these demands while participating in the silver jubilee celebrations of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). He recalled that after the Human Rights Protection Act was enacted in 1993, former chief minister M Karunanidhi announced the formation of SHRC on April 16, 1997. “Self-respect is the basis of human rights. This government is committed to protecting the rights of every individual at all times, and we will never step back from discharging this duty,” Stalin said.

“The rights of no individual should be violated and no community should be slighted for any reason. Besides, those who are responsible for violating these principles should not escape from the vision of the law,” the Chief Minister said.

Giving examples of how his government was attentive towards the needs of the judiciary, the chief minister announced that all vacancies in the SHRC would be filled soon. He also said the government should examine how the services of human-rights activists and those working for the rights of marginalised sections of society could be used by the commission. To provide all human-rights-related information to the public, a Tamil web portal would be developed.

Justice Arun Mishra, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission, New Delhi, and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, judge, Supreme Court of India, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Chief Justice, the Madras High Court, State Law Minister S Regupathy, SHRC Chairperson Justice S Baskaran, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were present.

