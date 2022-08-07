Home States Tamil Nadu

Unruly share autos choke roads in Villupuram, residents demand regulation

Meanwhile, parents of students studying in institutes along the stretch demand the district administration regulate the share autos during school hours.  

Published: 07th August 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

(PFA photo)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The 30 share autos that shuttle between the railway bridge and new bus stand has led to excessive traffic jams, and affects commute during peak hours, charging residents. Meanwhile, parents of students studying in institutes along the stretch demand the district administration regulate the share autos during school hours.  

About 15 government and private schools with a strength of around 500 are located on the East Puducherry Road stretch until Panakuppam Road Junction. Hundreds of students cross the stretch between 7.30 am to 9.30 am and 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm. Meanwhile, with 10 major stops, the share autos block the already tiny EP Road hinder buses and four-wheelers, even after traffic police have allotted a time for the autos to operate, said official sources.

"The share autos take up half of the road leaving little space for four wheelers to move forward. Meanwhile, two wheelers can't move freely or are forced to squeeze between big vehicles to go ahead," said K Meena (35), a mother of two who studies in a private school near Madha Kovil stop.

S Ramesh, a parent of a Class 10 student, said, "The share autos follow no rules on the road. Their sudden U-turns and shifting lanes without indicating has become a nightmare to travel, especially with kids as pillion."

But these hours happen to be the peak business hours for share autos, explain R Sekar (45), a share auto driver. "Around 80% of the money we make in a day goes for fuel and the remaining meagre amount is our profit. How can we not operate in prime time?" Sekar asked.

Senior officer from the District Transport Office told TNIE, "The timings for the share autos will be regulated after a meeting with share auto association members, and the issue will be resolved immediately."

