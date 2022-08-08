15K MPhil, PG students of MKU to get a chance complete their courses

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) at Madurai Kamaraj University has planned to provide an opportunity to over 15,000 students who had registered for MPhil, and other PG courses over the last 15 years, but could not complete it due to various reasons.

Speaking to TNIE, MKU Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said, “Many students who completed the courses haven’t got their original certificates as well. Hence, we are planning to provide guidance, fee concession among other assistance, so that they can get their degree certificates. More details about it will soon be announced by the university,” he said.

DDE Director M Ramaswami (i/c) said more students registered for MPhil prior to 2007 in the varsity but the course got discontinued later due to revision of UGC norms. “A one-time opportunity was given in 2017 to complete their course. However, over 100 students are still waiting for a long time to complete the course. The decision was taken to help them,” he said.

An official from DDE said a high-level committee composed of former DDE Director Vadivel, former MKU Registrar Alagappan and IGNOU Regional Director M Shanmugam has been formed. “At present, we are collecting the department-wise data of students yet to complete their courses and those who have not received their original degree certificates. Following this, the details will be published on the MKU website,” he said. Also, temporary centres to address grievances of students during the completion of the course could be announced in December.

MADURAI: Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) at Madurai Kamaraj University has planned to provide an opportunity to over 15,000 students who had registered for MPhil, and other PG courses over the last 15 years, but could not complete it due to various reasons. Speaking to TNIE, MKU Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said, “Many students who completed the courses haven’t got their original certificates as well. Hence, we are planning to provide guidance, fee concession among other assistance, so that they can get their degree certificates. More details about it will soon be announced by the university,” he said. DDE Director M Ramaswami (i/c) said more students registered for MPhil prior to 2007 in the varsity but the course got discontinued later due to revision of UGC norms. “A one-time opportunity was given in 2017 to complete their course. However, over 100 students are still waiting for a long time to complete the course. The decision was taken to help them,” he said. An official from DDE said a high-level committee composed of former DDE Director Vadivel, former MKU Registrar Alagappan and IGNOU Regional Director M Shanmugam has been formed. “At present, we are collecting the department-wise data of students yet to complete their courses and those who have not received their original degree certificates. Following this, the details will be published on the MKU website,” he said. Also, temporary centres to address grievances of students during the completion of the course could be announced in December.