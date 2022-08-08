Home States Tamil Nadu

15K MPhil, PG students of MKU to get a chance complete their courses

Speaking to TNIE, MKU Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said, “Many students who completed the courses haven’t got their original certificates as well.

Published: 08th August 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) at Madurai Kamaraj University has planned to provide an opportunity to over 15,000 students who had registered for MPhil, and other PG courses over the last 15 years, but could not complete it due to various reasons.

Speaking to TNIE, MKU Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said, “Many students who completed the courses haven’t got their original certificates as well. Hence, we are planning to provide guidance, fee concession among other assistance, so that they can get their degree certificates. More details about it will soon be announced by the university,” he said.

 DDE Director M Ramaswami (i/c) said more students registered for MPhil prior to 2007 in the varsity but the course got discontinued later due to revision of UGC norms. “A one-time opportunity was given in 2017 to complete their course. However, over 100 students are still waiting for a long time to complete the course. The decision was taken to help them,” he said.  

An official from DDE said a high-level committee composed of former DDE Director Vadivel, former MKU Registrar Alagappan and IGNOU Regional Director M Shanmugam has been formed. “At present, we are collecting the department-wise data of students yet to complete their courses and those who have not received their original degree certificates. Following this, the details will be published on the MKU website,” he said. Also, temporary centres to address grievances of students during the completion of the course could be announced in December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MPhil PG DDE
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp