Home States Tamil Nadu

Oocyte case: ‘Sad that doctors are protesting’

“Doctors should offer their services on humanitarian grounds and save lives. They should not be involved in such activities.

Published: 08th August 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  It is sad that doctors and staff of Sudha Hospital in Erode  (which was involved in illegal sale of oocytes) are protesting, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday, adding that doctors should not support illegalities. He told reporters the government’s action against the hospitals in Erode, Salem, Hosur, and Perundurai is based on an order of the Madras High Court. The hospitals made money using an innocent 16-year-old’s oocytes, and supporting such a business is pathetic, he stated.

“Doctors should offer their services on humanitarian grounds and save lives. They should not be involved in such activities. The government has also shut the scan centres of the erring hospitals. Patients where allowed to shift to other hospitals,” Subramanian said.

About dengue and malaria cases in the rainy season, the minister said an interdepartmental meeting will be held on August 11 to discuss preventive measures.

Compared to last year, when more than 6,000 dengue cases were reported, this year, there are only half as many, and no deaths. On Sunday, the health department conducted the 33rd Covid-19 mega vaccination camp, and vaccinated 14,47,960 people till 5 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oocyte case Doctors protest Dengue Malaria
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp