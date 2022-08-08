Oocyte case: ‘Sad that doctors are protesting’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is sad that doctors and staff of Sudha Hospital in Erode (which was involved in illegal sale of oocytes) are protesting, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday, adding that doctors should not support illegalities. He told reporters the government’s action against the hospitals in Erode, Salem, Hosur, and Perundurai is based on an order of the Madras High Court. The hospitals made money using an innocent 16-year-old’s oocytes, and supporting such a business is pathetic, he stated.

“Doctors should offer their services on humanitarian grounds and save lives. They should not be involved in such activities. The government has also shut the scan centres of the erring hospitals. Patients where allowed to shift to other hospitals,” Subramanian said.

About dengue and malaria cases in the rainy season, the minister said an interdepartmental meeting will be held on August 11 to discuss preventive measures.

Compared to last year, when more than 6,000 dengue cases were reported, this year, there are only half as many, and no deaths. On Sunday, the health department conducted the 33rd Covid-19 mega vaccination camp, and vaccinated 14,47,960 people till 5 pm.

