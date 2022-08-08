Thattukadai: Of taking diversions and a biriyani challenge

By Express News Service

Take diversion!

Recently, the Tenkasi collector, acting on a petition by farmers, ordered demolition of a few artificial waterfalls constructed illegally in the hill village of Mekkarai near Shengottai by diverting natural watercourses. While the PWD officials were at it, the ‘owner’ of one of the waterfalls and a private resort interrupted the demolition. Lo and behold, that person was a junior engineer in the highways department. What’s more, the highways department subsequently attempted to sweep the matter under the rug by lobbying the district administration so that its official’s head didn’t roll. As for the demolition of the man-made waterfalls, police ensured it resumed.

A road less travelled

Milling is the process of removing the top layer of a road before it’s relaid. According to a letter sent by the State chief secretary to officials, roads shouldn’t be relaid without milling. But, there is no G.O. stipulating how many millimetres/centimetres of the road should be removed, nor is there a set of guidelines to be followed during this process. As a result, the milling that’s being done now is just an eyewash, a senior IAS officer tells TNIE.

Biriyani challenge

Owners of a few stone quarries that were closed after a special team of officials flagged norms violations planned a protest in Tirunelveli to press for reopening of quarries. After a failed attempt to lure the residents to participate in the protest, the management of a stone quarry in Anainthanadarpatti roped in a broker who arranges crowds for public meetings of political parties.

The broker lived up to his name and brought 30 women, all-day labourers from Maruthamuthur village, by promising each Rs 500 and chicken biriyani as payment. Post the protest, there was squabble at the site. Apparently, the broker gave the women only half the promised sum and a parcel of fried rice.

Hard smashes & deceptive drops

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) renovated an indoor badminton stadium on Anna Playground in Cuddalore with donations from well-wishers. The plan was to open it last Thursday and the names of many dignitaries, such as the district collector, the mayor, the deputy mayor, and the district sports officer, figured in the invite. Cuddalore MLA G Iyyappan, whose name was missing in the invite, apparently conveyed his displeasure to the collector and the district sports officer on the eve of the event.

The inaugural event was subsequently cancelled. It’s learnt that the MLA and a minister from the district were engaged in a cold war. During the mayor election to the Cuddalore corporation in March, a supporter of Iyyappan contested against the party’s official candidate, leading to the latter’s suspension. However, after the usual explanation rigmarole, his suspension was revoked last month.

(Contributed by Aravind Raj, Thinakaran Rajamani, and Bagalavan Perier. Compiled by Sreeejith PM)

