Two Tamil Nadu cops bag gold medal at international sports meet

By Express News Service

SALEM: Two Police personnel from Salem District won gold medals at The World Police and Fire Games 2022, held in Rotterdam in The Netherlands in July.

The event was held exclusively for service personnel like police, fire, customs and personnel from across the world. Head constables Suresh and Tamilarasi from Salem won gold medals.

According to sources. Suresh won gold in 400m hurdles and silver in triple jump. Tamilarasi bagged gold in pole vault and 400m hurdles and silver in 100m hurdles, 4x100m relay and long jump. Totally they bagged 7 medals for Tamilnadu Police.

The two were felicitated by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Director General of Police (DGP) Shylendra Babu recently . The two also met Abinav, Superintendent of Police, Salem District on Saturday.

