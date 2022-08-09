BJP to break AINRC, form government in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP will break the All India NR Congress (AINRC) party to form its own government in the Union Territory, said former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Citing the Bihar crisis where the BJP has been accused of attempting to break Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) to form its government, Narayanasamy said that the same fate will befall Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy. "It's BJP’s strategy to form a coalition government and then break the alliance to form a BJP government," he said, adding that the days of Rangasamy being overthrown are not very far. He remained non-committal on whether the Congress would extend support to AINRC, if such an event took place, and said that it was for the party leadership to decide.

Citing an alleged scam in the auctioning of the 5G spectrum, Narayanasamy sought a CBI probe into it. The Union government set a target of Rs 4.50 lakh crore in the auction but only Rs 1.50 lakh crore came through, and he asked what happened to Rs 3 lakh crore. The 2G spectrum auction of the UPA regime had brought in ₹1.86 lakh crore, while the revenue into the State exchequer saw a huge dip in the present 5G spectrum, he said pointing to a clandestine deal.

Meanwhile, Narayanasamy asked the CM how he would present the budget, with Centre yet to give approval to the outlay of Rs 11,000 crores approved by the State Planning Board. Citing the delay in approval of the budget during his tenure as CM, he said that nothing has changed even now, though it is the same NDA government in the UT and Centre. "Would Rangasamy be able to secure the additional assistance. If the Centre does not approve the additional finance, will the government lower the budgetary outlay," he asked.

Further, he also sought a judicial inquiry, under a district judge, into the smuggling of nine tonne of rice provided by the Centre to Puducherry under Garib Kalyan Yojana during the Covid-19 period. He questioned the government on who authorised tendering of the undistributed rice and inquired on approval from the Home Ministry of Food and Civil supplies Ministry.

The former chief minister also urged the government to immediately provide cooperative dues to farmers. He said that since the Centre and State government have not remitted the amount for crop insurance, the farmers have not been able to get fresh loans for crops after losing the earlier ones due to floods.

Meanwhile, he added, the Congress padayatra would commence from Tuesday till August 14 to explain to the people the anti-people actions of the Central BJP government and the ineffectiveness of the Puducherry government, and land grabbing.

