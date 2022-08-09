Centre broke promise to Delhi protesters: Farmers 

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Farmers associations under the banner of the United Farmers’ Front on Monday burnt the copies of the Electricity (amendment ) Bill 2022, introduced in Parliament.

In Thanjavur, farmers gathered near the Irwin Bridge, took out a rally and burnt a copy of the bill. They alleged the bill would pave way for private power distribution companies to enter electricity sector and free electricity for agriculture would be withdrawn. During negotiations with farmers protesting for over a year in Delhi, the Centre had promised that the bill would be introduced only after consulting all stakeholders. However, no such consultation was held.

Economically weaker sections like weavers, who get free electricity and workers of State-owned electricity companies, will also be affected, and therefore, it has to be withdrawn, they added. N V Kannan, district organiser of the farmers’ front, led the protest.

A similar protest was held on Budalur four road junction. C Baskar, union secretary of farmers association presided. Farmers also staged a protest at Rettavayal in Sethubavachathiram panchayat union of Thanjavur.

In Tiruvarur, farmers burned copies of the bill near the railway station. S Thambusamy, district secretary of farmers’ association, led the protest. Farmers also staged protest in Tiruthuraipoondi. The Joint Action Committee of Tangedco employees unions struck work and staged a sit-in at the office of the Superintending Engineer in Thanjavur.

