Coimbatore girl tops JEE in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Securing 99.99%, Deeksha Dhiwakar from Coimbatore topped the State in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for B.E.BTech courses. The examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). It was held at 622 examination centres in 440 cities, including 17 cities outside India. As many as 40,4,256 students appeared for the exam.

“I am overwhelmed. I am hopeful that this gives courage to many girls to take up the exam. I have been preparing for the exam for two years,” said Deeksha who cracked JEE in her first attempt.

However, no students from Tamil Nadu scored 100%. The National Testing Agency has conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) in two sessions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Best of the two sessions is considered the final score.

