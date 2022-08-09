Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress leans on RaGa to sway public during Kanniyakumari-Kashmir Bharat jodo padayatra

The padayatra (travel by foot) was scheduled by the party following a decision taken by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at the recent Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will kick off the Bharat jodo padayatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir at the Gandhi Mandapam in Kanniyakumari on October 2, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, according to sources. 

The padayatra (travel by foot) was scheduled by the party following a decision taken by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at the recent Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur. The yatra’s objective is to highlight the contribution of the Congress to nation building and spread awareness on the BJP-led Union government’s “anti-people policies”.

A senior party leader, privy to the yatra schedule, told TNIE that the tour from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir would entail 3,571 km, to be covered in 148 days. It would pass through Thrissur, Nilambur, Mysore, Bellary, Alur, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Ujjain, Indore, Kotan, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot and reach Jammu. En route, it would cross 68 Lok Sabha constituencies and 203 Assembly segments. Rahul would enter Kerala from Kanniyakumari and be part of the yatra for at least 120 days. 

One of the state-level functionaries of the Congress told TNIE that party leaders believe that only Rahul’s participation would bring mass support to the yatra. At least 1,000 Congress cadre from each district would join Rahul and other leaders for the yatra through their respective districts. The rally would cover 25 km a day.

During the yatra, Rahul and other leaders would address the masses and speak about Congress’ role in nation building from the days of the freedom struggle, the divisive politics of the BJP-led Union government, inflation among others. Congress leaders believe that Rahul’s speeches would leave a lasting impression in the minds of the public. They hope the yatra would give to Congress what LK Advani’s late-1980s yatra gave to the BJP. The TNCC has also decided to organise a separate 75-km-long pathyatra in every district across TN between August 9 and 14 to celebrate the 75th year of Independence of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Kanniyakumari Bharat jodo padayatra Kashmir
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp