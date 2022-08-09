Home States Tamil Nadu

Doctors protest extension of PHC working hours in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare released a GO a few days ago changing the work hours for the doctors working in the PHCs.

COIMBATORE: Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) staged a protest in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday opposing the extension of work hours of doctors working in the Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs).

The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare released a GO a few days ago changing the work hours for the doctors working in the PHCs. The timing was extended by an hour from 9 AM to 4 PM to 8 AM to 4 PM.

Opposing this, over 50 doctors working in government hospitals and PHCs across the Coimbatore district staged a protest in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) campus and urged the government revoke the order.

The protest was presided over by the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) state secretary and Coimbatore district president N Ravishankar. Dr N Rajkumar, Medical Officer of the Pollachi Kanjampatti PHC said, “Already, we are working beyond the working hours due to call duty.

Apart from that, the doctors are also asked to attend meetings regularly which go on till 9 PM. And such meetings take place 3 to 4 times a week. With such a work schedule, we don’t have time to spend with our family.”

The doctors also pointed out that it was former CM Kalaingar Karunanidhi who changed the timings from 8 to 4 to 9 to 4 back in 2009 considering the huge burden on the shoulders of the doctors in PHCs.

Another doctor, said the government is yet to release proper funding for the department, adding that the government had provided funds for only about 8 vaccination camps organised over the years.
 In Dharmapuri, doctors staged a protest in front of the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. State Vice President of TNGDA, Susindran led the protest.

