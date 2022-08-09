Home States Tamil Nadu

In a first, TN govt calls for meet of V-Cs

But it’s also being seen as an assertion of power against Governor RN Ravi, who serves as the chancellor of these universities.

Published: 09th August 2022

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a meeting of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of all State universities on August 17, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy announced on Monday. The agenda, he said, is to develop a uniform syllabus for language courses, and improve the quality of education and research.

But it’s also being seen as an assertion of power against Governor RN Ravi, who serves as the chancellor of these universities. Officials said Ravi is unlikely to be invited. This is the first time the higher education minister has called for such a meeting.

Over the past few months, he’s been at loggerheads with Ravi over several issues, including the National Educational Policy (NE P). Just last month, he boycotted the Madurai Kamaraj University convocation ceremony and accused Ravi of politicising the event.

The minister alleged that despite being the varsity’s pro chancellor, he was not consulted about the guests who were invited. “There’s more to the scheduled meeting than meets the eye. The Governor had in April organised a two-day conference of V-Cs in the Nilgiris, and recently, he held another event to felicitate State institutes for their achievements in the NI RF Ranking 2022.

He has also been getting actively involved in convocation ceremonies of various universities. Now, the State higher education department is trying to show its authority,” said a senior academician who wished not to be named. Sources in the higher education department said there are no plans to invite the Governor for the meeting.

State govt has powers to fix revise, syllabi, says Ponmudy

“It is an official meeting to be chaired by the chief minister wherein ways to improve the quality of universities will be discussed. It’s not a ceremony that the Governor has to be invited for,” said an official from the department. While addressing the media, Ponmudy asserted that the State government has the powers to fix and revise syllabi, and is doing so.

He also said some professors will be transferred from Annamalai University to newlyopened government colleges in the State. “During the previous regime, more professors and staff were appointed at Annamalai University than required.”

“The government is giving the university nearly Rs 400 crore per year for its needs, including professors’ salaries,” said Ponmudy, adding that transferring some teachers to the 20 new colleges will reduce the government’s financial burden.

