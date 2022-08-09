MSMEs urge govt to drop electricity tariff hike proposal

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: MSME units in Coimbatore opposed TN government’s proposed electricity tariff hike and urged the government to withdraw the proposal.

Office bearers of Codissia (Coimbatore District Small Industries Association), Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association (Siema), TACT (Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny & Micro Entrepreneurship) and other MSME associations addressed the media regarding the issue.

CODISSIA president V Thiurgnanam said, “Earlier, the fixed charges for LT (Low Tension) power tariff was `35 per unit for a month. But, now, this charge has been split and classified into 3 categories. Currently, the proposed tariff is Rs 100 (per month) per unit for 0 to 50 units, Rs 325 (per month) per unit for 50 to 100 units and Rs 600 (per month) per unit for above 100 units. The charges have been increased 17 folds.”

“Also, for the first time in TN, LT industrial consumers tariff is proposed in peak hours (8 hours (06.30 to 10.30 & 18.00 to 21.00) with an additional cost of 25% over the increases sought in the normal tariff.” Pointing to the government’s plan to hike tariff by 6% every 5 years, they called the move irrational. “We understand there was no hike in the past eight years. But our only demand is to hike them gradually over a period of time,” added Thirunganam.

Power loom owners oppose power hike

Tiruppur: Powerloom owners in Tiruppur and Coimbatore opposed the hike in charges proposed by TN government. Secretary of TN Federation of Power loom Association, R Velusamy, said, “The proposed hike will greatly affect power loom operators, already suffering from yarn price increase. As per the proposal, the rate per unit charged for power looms will increase from Rs 4.60 to `7. Besides, the demand charge per kVA will go up from Rs 70 a month to Rs 200. On a whole, these will result in 32% increase in power bills.”

