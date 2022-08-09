Stolen ‘Chola’ idol found in US auction house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID traced an idol of Goddess Parvati, which went missing from the Nadanapureshwarar Sivan Temple at Thandanthottam in Kumbakonam half a century ago, to an auction house in New York, the USA. It is believed to be a Chola-era idol.

According to police, the idol was found at the Bonhams Auction House. The first complaint in this case was lodged with the local police in 1971. In 2019, the idol wing registered a case in response to a complaint from a person named K Vasu. Recently, an inspector of the wing opened an investigation into the case and began looking for Chola-era Parvati idols in foreign museums and auction houses.

The 52-cm tall copper-alloy statuette from around 12th century CE, was valued at US$ 212,575 (roughly Rs 1,68,26,143). Goddess Parvati, or Uma as she is more commonly referred to in South India, is shown standing.

She is depicted with a crown made of stacked rings that get smaller towards the top and end at a lotus bud, known as a Karanda Mukuta. The patterns in the crown are repeated in the necklaces, armbands, girdle, and garment, embellishing the idol. The Idol Wing CID has said that they have initiated the process to bring it back.

