Home States Tamil Nadu

Stolen ‘Chola’ idol found in US auction house

According to police, the idol was found at the Bonhams Auction House. The first complaint in this case was lodged with the local police in 1971.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID traced an idol of Goddess Parvati, which went missing from the Nadanapureshwarar Sivan Temple at Thandanthottam in Kumbakonam half a century ago, to an auction house in New York, the USA. It is believed to be a Chola-era idol.

According to police, the idol was found at the Bonhams Auction House. The first complaint in this case was lodged with the local police in 1971. In 2019, the idol wing registered a case in response to a complaint from a person named K Vasu. Recently, an inspector of the wing opened an investigation into the case and began looking for Chola-era Parvati idols in foreign museums and auction houses. 

The 52-cm tall copper-alloy statuette from around 12th century CE, was valued at US$ 212,575 (roughly Rs 1,68,26,143). Goddess Parvati, or Uma as she is more commonly referred to in South India, is shown standing.

She is depicted with a crown made of stacked rings that get smaller towards the top and end at a lotus bud, known as a Karanda Mukuta. The patterns in the crown are repeated in the necklaces, armbands, girdle, and garment, embellishing the idol. The Idol Wing CID has said that they have initiated the process to bring it back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp