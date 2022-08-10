Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK cadre with us, OPS tells ‘office-bearers’

Published: 10th August 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday held detailed discussions with the newly appointed office-bearers and headquarters office-bearers. The discussions lasted for about three-and-half hours.

Sources said Panneerselvam gave a pep talk to all the office-bearers and in a nutshell, he told them that “The AIADMK cadre are with us. Go and work with them. Verdict in the court cases will be in our favour and as such, no one needs to be worried about the future.”

Among the office-bearers, Panneerselvam first met those from Salem, the native district of Edappadi K Palaniswami, and enquired about various issues there. Later, he held individual discussions with all the district office-bearers.

‘No need for worry’
Panneerselvam gave a pep talk saying court verdict will be in their favour and no one needs to be worried about the future

