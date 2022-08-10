Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation expedites work on wellness centres

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has expedited the works of the Urban Health Wellness Centres (UHWC) which will have yoga and meditation centres.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has expedited the works of the Urban Health Wellness Centres (UHWC) which will have yoga and meditation centres.

There are 32 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in CCMC limits and the Union government sanctioned 63 UHWCs. As per norms, for each PHC, three UHWCs are to be constructed. A UHWC will cater to basic medical needs of 15,000 people, Apart from them, there are 17 dispensaries functioning in the city, said sources.

The Union government allotted `25 lakh.each for the 63 UHWCs under the National Urban Health Mission. Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the project in November. Initially, tenders were floated for 56 centres. The civic body was looking for locations to set up the remaining centres and the work got delayed as there people in many localities opposed building the centre on OSR lands meant for parks.

CCMC officials ironed out all issues and work on the remaining centres has taken off. As per the plan, of the 63 centres, six are built in existing buildings by converting dispensaries into UHWCs, sources said. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC assistant city health officer Dr Ram Kumar said work on 6 to 10 centres of the 63 centres are in the finishing stage.

“The UHWCs comprise a meditation and a yoga hall apart from an OP room. The focus will be on recreational activities and health of senior citizens. The centres will function from 9 AM to 4 PM, will have one doctor, a nurse and one assistant,” he explained.

