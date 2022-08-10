Home States Tamil Nadu

Day after fire, officials restore lost documents of Irulars 

Officials provided 14 community certificates and eight ration cards to Irular residents, a day after they lost their houses to a fire at Ilangadu village here on Tuesday.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:05 AM

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: While Irulars across the district continue long-standing efforts to receive community certificates, a few at Ilangadu village were surprised by the district administration's speedy restoration of ration cards and certificates. Officials provided 14 community certificates and eight ration cards to Irular residents, a day after they lost their houses to a fire at Ilangadu village here on Tuesday.

The fire occurred on Monday afternoon when eight huts allegedly went down in ashes after an electric short circuit. The administration provided  relief and Collector D Mohan assured  important documents like Aadhar cards, community certificates, ration cards will be soon restored. He further stated that a house site patta will also be provided to them within a week.

Subsequently, within 24 hours of the incident, the Villupuram Revenue Divisional Officer went to the village and handed over the community certificate and ration cards.

"We have never experienced a faster relief and restoration of documents by the administration so far. Availing of the certificates will become a huge burden in fire accidents like this, we feel a lot relieved," said a 45-year-old irular tribal man who lost his house.

Mohan told TNIE that the house site patta will be provided within a day or two as the site for patta is under inspection.

