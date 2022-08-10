Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK stole Rs 500 crore in name of Pongal hampers: Palaniswami

Palaniswami alleged that the ruling party stole Rs 500 crore in the name of Pongal gift hampers.

Published: 10th August 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami speaking in Vellore on Tuesday | Expres

By Express News Service

VELLORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday attacked the DMK saying that it had no history of doing any good for the people of the State.Addressing cadre in front of the collectorate here, he said scrapping the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance for housewives, and increasing wages and number of working days from 100 to 150 under the MGNREGA were some of the poll promises the DMK didn’t keep.

Palaniswami alleged that the ruling party stole Rs 500 crore in the name of Pongal gift hampers. The DMK-led State government foisted cases on AIADMK functionaries and MK Stalin was trying hard to break the AIADMK. “Don’t ever try to do that by joining hands with betrayers. If you are contemplating breaking our party, then the DMK would even lose its status as the Opposition in future. Our supporters have the strength to defeat any conspiracy hatched by the DMK.”

Instead of threatening AIADMK supporters, the DMK should face the AIADMK politically, EPS said. 
“We introduced many schemes in Vellore during the AIADMK-rule led by Jayalalithaa. A new bus terminus, a playground, and a bridge on the Palar connecting Sathuvachari and Kangeyanallur are some of the schemes, which are in progress,” he said, adding that the DMK should do some good for the people by executing projects introduced by the AIADMK.  If the DMK achieved anything in the last 14 months, it was corruption in all government departments, EPS said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK DMK Edappadi K Palaniswami Pongal hamper
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp