DMK stole Rs 500 crore in name of Pongal hampers: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

VELLORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday attacked the DMK saying that it had no history of doing any good for the people of the State.Addressing cadre in front of the collectorate here, he said scrapping the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance for housewives, and increasing wages and number of working days from 100 to 150 under the MGNREGA were some of the poll promises the DMK didn’t keep.

Palaniswami alleged that the ruling party stole Rs 500 crore in the name of Pongal gift hampers. The DMK-led State government foisted cases on AIADMK functionaries and MK Stalin was trying hard to break the AIADMK. “Don’t ever try to do that by joining hands with betrayers. If you are contemplating breaking our party, then the DMK would even lose its status as the Opposition in future. Our supporters have the strength to defeat any conspiracy hatched by the DMK.”

Instead of threatening AIADMK supporters, the DMK should face the AIADMK politically, EPS said.

“We introduced many schemes in Vellore during the AIADMK-rule led by Jayalalithaa. A new bus terminus, a playground, and a bridge on the Palar connecting Sathuvachari and Kangeyanallur are some of the schemes, which are in progress,” he said, adding that the DMK should do some good for the people by executing projects introduced by the AIADMK. If the DMK achieved anything in the last 14 months, it was corruption in all government departments, EPS said.

