Fund shortage stalls tank renovation

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The renovation and rehabilitation of many tanks and anicuts remain stalled owing to the failure of World Bank (WB) to approve funds for the TN irrigated agriculture modernisation project.

According to an official source, under the project’s fourth phase, the Water Resources Department (WRD) planned to rejuvenate tanks, anicuts, and artificial recharge wells in the water-spread area of 10 basins, including the Cauvery belts. To this end, it prepared 10 Detailed Project Reports and sent them to WB for approval in 2020. Funds, however, are yet to be granted.

“The work would have been completed had it begun last year and TN would have been in a better position to face the monsoon. Now, though we received over 100 thousand million cubic feet of water in the past couple of months from Karnataka, we couldn’t store any more than what we could last year as we couldn’t increase storage,” the official said, adding that it would be possible to store water until the tail end of the Cauvery if TN had built more canals and renovated tanks, anicuts, and artificial recharge wells.

Another issue is also weighing on the project. According to another senior WRD official, members of the Central Ground Water Board were yet to complete their mandatory visits to the 10 sites. This, too, would affect fund allocation.

“Considering these issues, TN government should release funds to begin the work and apply for a loan from the World Bank later,” the official said. The irrigated agriculture modernisation project was planned at 66 sub-basins of the State to benefit 5.43 lakh hectares over a period of seven years, starting 2018, with an outlay of Rs 2,962 crore.

The project would entail 4,778 tanks and 477 anicuts. Administrative sanction was given for the rejuvenation of 2,550 tanks and 344 anicuts, and the construction of 95 artificial recharge wells under phases I, II, III at Rs 1,582.93 crore. As of now, TN is preparing for phase IV.

CHENNAI: The renovation and rehabilitation of many tanks and anicuts remain stalled owing to the failure of World Bank (WB) to approve funds for the TN irrigated agriculture modernisation project. According to an official source, under the project’s fourth phase, the Water Resources Department (WRD) planned to rejuvenate tanks, anicuts, and artificial recharge wells in the water-spread area of 10 basins, including the Cauvery belts. To this end, it prepared 10 Detailed Project Reports and sent them to WB for approval in 2020. Funds, however, are yet to be granted. “The work would have been completed had it begun last year and TN would have been in a better position to face the monsoon. Now, though we received over 100 thousand million cubic feet of water in the past couple of months from Karnataka, we couldn’t store any more than what we could last year as we couldn’t increase storage,” the official said, adding that it would be possible to store water until the tail end of the Cauvery if TN had built more canals and renovated tanks, anicuts, and artificial recharge wells. Another issue is also weighing on the project. According to another senior WRD official, members of the Central Ground Water Board were yet to complete their mandatory visits to the 10 sites. This, too, would affect fund allocation. “Considering these issues, TN government should release funds to begin the work and apply for a loan from the World Bank later,” the official said. The irrigated agriculture modernisation project was planned at 66 sub-basins of the State to benefit 5.43 lakh hectares over a period of seven years, starting 2018, with an outlay of Rs 2,962 crore. The project would entail 4,778 tanks and 477 anicuts. Administrative sanction was given for the rejuvenation of 2,550 tanks and 344 anicuts, and the construction of 95 artificial recharge wells under phases I, II, III at Rs 1,582.93 crore. As of now, TN is preparing for phase IV.