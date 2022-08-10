Home States Tamil Nadu

Maya Thevar, AIADMK’s first MP, no more

Former MP K Maya Thevar, who played a key role in the AIADMK embracing the two-leaves symbol, died owing to age-related ailments at his residence in Dindigul’s Chinnalapatti on Tuesday.

Published: 10th August 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Former MP K Maya Thevar, who played a key role in the AIADMK embracing the two-leaves symbol, died owing to age-related ailments at his residence in Dindigul’s Chinnalapatti on Tuesday. He was 88. His funeral will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Maya Thevar was the candidate for the first-ever Lok Sabha election faced by the AIADMK after former chief minister MG Ramachandran floated the party in 1972. He chose the two-leaves symbol for seeking a mandate from Dindigul constituency and won the polls with a margin of over 1.45 lakh votes against DMK’s Pon Muthuramalingam in May 1973.

Later, he left AIADMK owing to differences with MGR and joined the DMK. He again won from the Dindigul constituency in 1980, but lost parliamentary elections in 1984 and 1991. Subsequently, he stayed away from active politics. Maya Thevar is survived by wife KM Saraswathi, daughter KM Sumathi and son KM Senthil Kumar aka Vetri Tamilan, now attached to the O Panneerselvam faction.

Minister I Periyasamy and AIADMK Treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan paid floral tributes. O Panneerselvam said party flags would be flown at half-mast for three days to mourn the death. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK K Maya Thevar
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp