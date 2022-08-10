Perambalur: Sewage treatment plant in Neduvasal polluting Marudaiyaru river?

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Neduvasal have alleged that the sewage treatment plant in the village has been releasing untreated effluent into the Marudaiyaru, creating inconvenience and posing health threats to people. According to sources, the plant has been functioning in Neduvasal for more than 10 years.

When the plant began operations, municipal officials assured people that sewage will be properly treated and it will not affect villages near the facility. However, the plant has allegedly been releasing untreated sewage into the river for more than five years.

This, the residents said, affected their health and also their cattle heads and farms. Several petitions submitted at the Collectorate, Perambalur Municipality and with Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran, have gone in vain, the residents alleged. Protests and road blockades demanding action have also fallen on deaf ears. Apart from Neduvasal, the pollution is affecting villages like K Eraiyur and Panangur, they added.

Speaking to TNIE, M Sakthivel, a resident of Neduvasal said, "A layer of foam can be seen on the surface of the river. As our village is very close to it, the stench is unbearable. We are unable to walk along the banks without covering our nose. We are cultivating sugarcane and paddy through well-irrigation system. Due to pollution, the quality of water in the wells is affected, thereby reducing yield.

Our cattle heads develop various problems after drinking water from the river." K Subramanian, another resident, said, "Whenever we take up the issue with the authorities, they claim that the sewage is being treated. We know for sure that untreated sewage is being let into the river during nights. The pollution has also contributed to mosquito menace.

The polluted river water also goes to Marudaiyaru-Kottarai dam. This might affect agriculture there. Sewage is treated and released only when senior officials come here for inspection." When contacted, Perambalur Municipal Commissioner (In-charge) R Manohar told TNIE, "The treatment plant is functioning properly. Every month, the pollution control board takes sample from the water and ensures that there is no pollution in the river."

