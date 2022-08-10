Home States Tamil Nadu

Retired judge to conduct election at Lutheran church

The single judge, on April 29 2022, cancelled the resolutions and directed the bishop and the members to pay Rs 2,000 cost.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Monday, appointed a retired HC judge as an administrator for the Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church (TELC) for conducting an election to select Bishop and church council members.

A Bench comprising justices SS Sundar and S Srimathy gave the direction on a batch of contempt appeals filed against punishment imposed by a single judge of the Court on the previous Bishop Rev D Daniel Jayaraj and Church Council members for convening a meeting on November 27, 2021, and passing six resolutions in violation of an interim order passed by the court. 

The single judge, on April 29 2022, cancelled the resolutions and directed the bishop and the members to pay Rs 2,000 cost. Challenging this, appeals were filed. The judges observed that the Bishop and the members had willfully disobeyed the single judge’s order. 

Since the Bishop’s tenure expired last year and the council’s tenure is also coming to an end in September, the members sought the Bench to appoint an administrator to conduct the election to fill the posts. Hearing the same, the judges appointed retired HC judge, Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar, as the administrator of TELC. The administrator will immediately take over.

