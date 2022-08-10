Revoking free power supply will damage Kuruvai crops: Farmers

Antony Fernando By

MAYILADUTHURAI: Farmers in the coastal delta districts are apprehensive of losing their Kuruvai crop if free power is revoked through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 tabled in Parliament. Farmers across the country have been objecting to the amendment, alleging that it might take away the State governments' rights and power subsidies provided to farmers.

However, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh has tweeted, saying the Bill is not contentious and there are no provisions which affect subsidies. According to Agriculture Department, Kuruvai coverage in Mayiladuthurai district stands at 37,000 hectares this year and around 95 % of it has been raised using groundwater and borewell.

Groundwater sources in the district are enriched by the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers. Every year, farmers begin cultivation in April and harvest the crops in August. Unlike their counterparts in Nagapattinam, farmers in Mayiladuthurai do not wait for Cauvery water to arrive to begin Kuruvai cultivation. This scenario might change if free power supply is revoked.

S Rajasekar, a farmer-representative from Mayiladuthurai said, “We have been cultivating Kharif (Kuruvai) crops from April to August and Rabi (Thaladi /Samba) from October to January. If free power supply is revoked, we will forced to depend only on the Cauvery water arrival in June. We may be unable to use groundwater resources, and subsequently, lose Kharif cultivation.” Kuruvai coverage in Nagapattinam district is around 17,000 hectares this year.

According to sources, only 700 hectares were raised using groundwater, while the rest benefitted through river irrigation. With most of the water in the district being saline, farmers are dependent on the distributaries of the Vennar river. V Ramakrishnan, a farmer-representative from Thirumarugal said, “We might have to wait for Cauvery water, like everyone else, if free power is revoked. Those who can afford to pay for it might be able to cultivate Kuruvai.

However, small and marginal farmers will be badly hit.” In Karaikal district, Kurivai coverage stands at 650 hectares this year, and all of it was raised using groundwater. P Rajenthiran, president of Karaikal Regional Farmer’s Welfare Association, said, “Paddy yield might reduce without power subsidies as paddy is a crop which needs water most of the time during its growth. Overall investment expenditure might increase due to power charges. Most farmers are likely to skip Kharif crops due to an increase in expenditure and wait for river irrigation for Rabi crops.”

