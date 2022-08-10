Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur police seize ‘antique’ idols, artisans say they made them

According to sources, the  police seized eight bronze idols from the icon-manufacturing of artisan Masilamani claiming that they were suspected to be antique. 

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Around 50 artisans making bronze idols in Swamimalai staged a protest on Tuesday, against a team of Idol Wing CID led by ADSP Balamurugan seizing eight metal idols from an icon manufacturing unit.

According to sources, the  police seized eight bronze idols from the icon-manufacturing of artisan Masilamani claiming that they were suspected to be antique. Upon information, 50 artisans from the area staged a protest in front of Masilamani’s house, urging the police not to take away the idols.

The protesters claimed that the idols were newly-made, which can be ascertained by presence of sand inside the icons, unlike antiques. Kumbakonam DSP Asokan and Inspector Siva Senthilkumar held talks with the protesters. 

Talking to reporters, Masilamani’s son Gowrishankar said, “All the icons were made by us. Police said they will be returned after Archeological Department’s inspection. But, they have filed a case saying the idols were antiques and stolen property.”

