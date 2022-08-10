Tiruchy: 17th pillar of old Kollidam bridge collapses

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The 17th pillar of the old Kollidam bridge collapsed on Tuesday after an increase in the flow of water in the Kollidam in Tiruchy. The bridge was built in 1928 with 28 pillars.

It has been left unused since 2016 after the construction of a new bridge - worth Rs 88 crore - parallel to it. The flooding in the Kollidam in 2018 had led to the collapse of the 18th and 19th pillars.

Collector M Pradeep Kumar visited the bridge and ordered the officials to reconstruct it once the level of inflow recedes. The inflow has been on a rise since Tuesday morning.

In Mukkombu, it is expected to increase from 1,52,000 cusecs to 1,60,000 cusecs.

