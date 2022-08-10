TN shouldn’t suffer a Lanka crisis: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI/SALEM/DHARMAPURI: Speaking near Avathanapatti in Krishnagiri, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) said the DMK was a corporate party in which members of one family enjoyed power. The AIADMK, on the other hand, was a party for the working people, who can climb to the top of its organisation ladder.

Recalling how Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa had to flee the country after the political activities of his family members led to a popular revolution, EPS said such a situation should not arise in Tamil Nadu.

EPS was heading to Chennai from Salem, where he said on Monday that hike in power tariff would severely affect the public. He inspected various government projects in Edappadi and said: “We introduced the Mettur surplus water scheme at Rs 575 crore for the farmers of Omalur, Edappadi, Sankagiri and Mettur Assembly segments in Salem.

“Due to the DMK government’s failure to complete the scheme in time, however, surplus water from the Mettur dam went to the sea.” In Dharmapuri, EPS said: “Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a consultation meeting with stakeholders to ban the online gambling. It should be banned without any consultation at all so that many families could be saved. Also, many irrigation projects announced for Dharmapuri are yet to be implemented.”

KRISHNAGIRI/SALEM/DHARMAPURI: Speaking near Avathanapatti in Krishnagiri, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) said the DMK was a corporate party in which members of one family enjoyed power. The AIADMK, on the other hand, was a party for the working people, who can climb to the top of its organisation ladder. Recalling how Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa had to flee the country after the political activities of his family members led to a popular revolution, EPS said such a situation should not arise in Tamil Nadu. EPS was heading to Chennai from Salem, where he said on Monday that hike in power tariff would severely affect the public. He inspected various government projects in Edappadi and said: “We introduced the Mettur surplus water scheme at Rs 575 crore for the farmers of Omalur, Edappadi, Sankagiri and Mettur Assembly segments in Salem. “Due to the DMK government’s failure to complete the scheme in time, however, surplus water from the Mettur dam went to the sea.” In Dharmapuri, EPS said: “Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a consultation meeting with stakeholders to ban the online gambling. It should be banned without any consultation at all so that many families could be saved. Also, many irrigation projects announced for Dharmapuri are yet to be implemented.”