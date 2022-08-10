TN yet to place order for Pongal dhotis, sarees; weavers threaten to go on hunger strike

P Srinivasan By

ERODE: Citing delay in issue of work order to start production of Pongal dhotis and sarees, power loom weavers have threatened to stage a hunger strike to draw the attention of the government. According to the power loom weavers from Erode district, dhoti and saree are given free to PDS beneficiaries during Pongal festival since 1981, and the scheme benefitted thousands of power loom, hand loom and pedal loom weavers.

The government is yet to place order this year, and weavers are worried. P Kanthavel, organising secretary of Tamil Nadu Federation of Power looms Association, said, “Usually production of dhotis and sarees starts in July. Last year it started in the first week of August. Only if the production starts on time, can it be completed on time. But the government still has not started the process this year.” According to sources, 1.8 crore sets of dhotis and sarees will be produced under this scheme.

Of this, orders for 30 lakh sets would be placed with hand loom and petal loom weavers. The rest 1.5 crore sets will be produced in the power loom sector. Seventy per cent of power loom production takes place in Erode, Tiruchengode in Namakkal district. “We are reeling from dip in yarn price and many weavers are without work. Some of us reached the stage of selling machinery.

The Pongal scheme will give us work for six months. We urge the government to issue work order immediately. We plan to stage a hunger strike to highlight our demand,” he said. KMDK general secretary ER Easwaran too urged the government to government to place orders at the earliest. Officials from the handloom and textiles department said a notification will be issued by the government soon.

