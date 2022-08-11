Home States Tamil Nadu

25 Irular families stage protest against eviction drive

Around 25 Irular families staged a protest against their eviction by revenue officials in Gingee taluk here on Wednesday.

A view of a Irular tribal hamlet . (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Around 25 Irular families staged a protest against their eviction by revenue officials in Gingee taluk here on Wednesday. The residents alleged that they had not been provided patta, and were not provided with an alternative resettlement plan.

This comes after officials initiated the eviction following Madras High Court's recent order to strictly remove water bodies encroachment in all districts, said official sources. Aravindhan (25), an activist in Gingee, told TNIE,

"The 25 families have been living near the Nallapillaipetral village lake for over three generations. They had earlier applied for patta and resettlement but the officials did not respond." Around 15 days ago, officials sent an eviction notice and before alternate arrangements were made, the municipal workers were ready to raze their huts, he added.

A 40-year-old Irular resident on the conditions of anonymity told TNIE, "Even as the CM announced various schemes including a free house patta, the taluk officials did not provide us with the schemes. Now they are asking us to go else. Where do we go? While we understand that the Madras HC order is important, we don't have another place to live." They demanded the government to give more time until an alternate residence was arranged.

According to sources, when the earth movers were taken to the settlement, the residents halted the demolition process and protested at the Gingee taluk office. Meanwhile, Collector D Mohan told TNIE that an inquiry will be held and the issue will be resolved at the earliest. He ensured that residents will be given a secure shelter.

