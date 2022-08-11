AUT flags vacancies of key Bharathiar University posts

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University has called for applications for the posts of director, school of distance education, additional controller of examination and public relation officer, but academicians said it it should expedite work to appoint candidates to the key posts of registrar and controller of examination. The last day for application for these posts is August 25, according to sources.

Association of University Teachers (AUT) State president P Thirunavukarasu told TNIE, “The post of registrar and controller of the examination, which are vacant from many years, are vital for the university. Instead of this, these posts are managed by the university professors on in-charge basis. So, the university should speed up work for appointing qualified people for these two posts as well.”

Further, he welcomed the move that call for the three posts of director, school of distance education, additional controller of examination and public relations officer for the university. Former senate member cum government arts college professor M Mathialagan said, “Apart from registrar and controller of examination posts, nearly 20 posts such as dean - CDC, professor and research evaluation - CRE, are remaining vacant at the university. So, yje vice chancellor should take steps to fill the remaining vacant post at the various administration section.”

When asked about it, Bharathiar University vice-chancellor P Kaliraj said, “We are taking all steps to fill the posts of registrar and controller of examination as per the syndicate decision. As per the decision, we have forwarded a petition to the higher education department seeking to change age relaxation for the key posts. After this change, we can appoint the registrar and controller of examination.”

