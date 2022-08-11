Gang murders DMK functionary near Auroville

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A gang of unidentified people allegedly murdered a DMK functionary near Auroville on Wednesday. Police suspect the victim, identified as Jayakumar (52) of Kottakarai, was killed in revenge for a 2019 murder. As tension prevailed in the area, police personnel were deployed.

Police said the incident occurred early on Wednesday when Jayakumar, a DMK State general council member, was on his way to Thiruchitrambalam Junction Road by bike. The gang attacked him with scythes, and he collapsed on the spot.

Passersby rushed him to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry but he was declared dead on arrival. Based on information, personnel from Auroville PS sent the body for post mortem examination. Kottakuppam sub-division deputy superintendent of police P Mithran also visited the spot to conduct an inquiry.

Based on the complaint from his son J Sugavanam (25) a case was filed. Police suspect that Jayakumar had been murdered to avenge Sankar of the same village. In December 2019, the latter was allegedly murdered by a gang, following a quarrel over a bike accident. Jayakumar's relatives were arrested in connection with this incident and he helped them to get bail. Search is on for Sankar's relative Kumaravel who absconded on Wednesday.

Local sources said, Jayakumar was a noon meal worker and had been a DMK functionary over the past ten years, He is survived by his wife J Saraswathi, a former Irumbai Panchayat president, and son Sugavanam. The functionary had contested the last local body elections for Vanur panchayat union councillor post but lost.

VILLUPURAM: A gang of unidentified people allegedly murdered a DMK functionary near Auroville on Wednesday. Police suspect the victim, identified as Jayakumar (52) of Kottakarai, was killed in revenge for a 2019 murder. As tension prevailed in the area, police personnel were deployed. Police said the incident occurred early on Wednesday when Jayakumar, a DMK State general council member, was on his way to Thiruchitrambalam Junction Road by bike. The gang attacked him with scythes, and he collapsed on the spot. Passersby rushed him to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry but he was declared dead on arrival. Based on information, personnel from Auroville PS sent the body for post mortem examination. Kottakuppam sub-division deputy superintendent of police P Mithran also visited the spot to conduct an inquiry. Based on the complaint from his son J Sugavanam (25) a case was filed. Police suspect that Jayakumar had been murdered to avenge Sankar of the same village. In December 2019, the latter was allegedly murdered by a gang, following a quarrel over a bike accident. Jayakumar's relatives were arrested in connection with this incident and he helped them to get bail. Search is on for Sankar's relative Kumaravel who absconded on Wednesday. Local sources said, Jayakumar was a noon meal worker and had been a DMK functionary over the past ten years, He is survived by his wife J Saraswathi, a former Irumbai Panchayat president, and son Sugavanam. The functionary had contested the last local body elections for Vanur panchayat union councillor post but lost.