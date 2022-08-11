If AIADMK top posts lapsed, so did general council: Madras HC

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday said if the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator in the AIADMK had lapsed for want of ratification, then the same logic shall apply to the general council (GC) too.

Justice G Jayachandran made the observation when senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, said the two posts lapsed as their election could not be ratified by the GC at the June 23 meeting.

The judge also questioned Narayan whether the GC meeting was convened by a competent person and whether the relevant bylaws were followed in conducting the meeting. The judge, however, said if the bylaws were followed properly, the court will have nothing to interfere with.

The judge made the observations while hearing the petitions filed by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and party’s general council member P Vairamuthu challenging the conduct of the July 11 GC meeting in which EPS was elected interim general secretary.

The judge also said he would look into whether the GC meeting was valid or not and decide on the matter as per the direction of the Supreme Court which said the Madras High Court must decide the matter without being influenced by its order or the previous orders of the HC on interim applications.

Vijay Narayan said the GC, which is the supreme body in the party, has the powers to amend any bylaw, and by exercising the powers, it has amended the bylaws to elect the interim general secretary. Senior counsel Guru Krishnakumar, representing OPS, said no resolution seeking ratification of the posts was placed before the June 23 GC. He said the GC, for which the election was conducted by the top two office-bearers, should also get lapsed if the same yardstick is applied.

PH Arvindh Pandian, another senior counsel, said the bylaws of the party, particularly the one dealing with the election of the general secretary, could not be tinkered with and bylaws 45 and 43 continue to be part of the party rule book.

“The coordinator and joint coordinator are elected by the primary members of the party. A person (OPS) so elected cannot be sent out,” he contended. Vairamuthu’s counsel AK Sriram said the will of 1.5 crore party workers cannot be nullified by about 2,600 GC members as far as the abolition of the top two posts and the election of the interim general secretary are concerned. The three counsels also questioned the election of EPS as interim general secretary without being voted to the post by primary members of the AIADMK.

