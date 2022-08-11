Madras HC order imposing costs on HR&CE chief stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of a single judge imposing costs on the commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department in a contempt of court case for failing to comply with an order to recover rental arrears from lessees of a temple property.

Hearing an appeal filed by the commissioner, the bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and AD Jagadish Chandira stayed the order of Justice Anita Sumanth imposing Rs 1 lakh costs on him. The charge against the officer was that he failed to take action to recover rental arrears from the lessees of properties owned by Sokkavel Subramaniyar Temple at Choolai in Chennai, despite an order was passed in 2021 on a petition filed by B Sukumar, a resident.

The judge had also imposed costs of Rs 50,000 each on the jurisdictional assistant commissioner and joint commissioner of HR&CE. They both had paid the costs while the commissioner preferred the appeal.

AAG J Ravindran said the commissioner could not be faulted for non-compliance with the court order as no specific instruction was issued to him.

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of a single judge imposing costs on the commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department in a contempt of court case for failing to comply with an order to recover rental arrears from lessees of a temple property. Hearing an appeal filed by the commissioner, the bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and AD Jagadish Chandira stayed the order of Justice Anita Sumanth imposing Rs 1 lakh costs on him. The charge against the officer was that he failed to take action to recover rental arrears from the lessees of properties owned by Sokkavel Subramaniyar Temple at Choolai in Chennai, despite an order was passed in 2021 on a petition filed by B Sukumar, a resident. The judge had also imposed costs of Rs 50,000 each on the jurisdictional assistant commissioner and joint commissioner of HR&CE. They both had paid the costs while the commissioner preferred the appeal. AAG J Ravindran said the commissioner could not be faulted for non-compliance with the court order as no specific instruction was issued to him.