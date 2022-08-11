Plea to stop Sterlite from selling assets binned

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction to forbear the SIPCOT from granting permission to the Vedanta Group to dispose of the properties leased out by SIPCOT to Sterlite copper manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi. A division bench comprising justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha said the court cannot issue a negative mandamus (official order from a court of law) and dismissed the PIL without going into the merits of the case.

The litigant, SP Muthu Raman of Thoothukudi, submitted that the SIPCOT had granted leasehold rights to the Sterlite industries through three different lease deeds to set up and operate a copper smelter plant in SIPCOT-I in 2009 and 2010. Subsequently, Sterlite had approached SIPCOT for setting up an additional unit in SIPCOT-II and the same was also accepted by SIPCOT without complying with the mandatory requirements like obtaining environment clearance, consent to establish and operate, layout plan approval, etc, Raman alleged. The State government later ordered the closure of the plant in May 2018, he added.

In addition to this, I have also filed three litigations against the company in 2018 and the same are pending before the High Court, Raman said.

