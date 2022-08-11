Six lamp poles on median near Tiruchy airport collapse

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Six streetlights put up by the corporation on the median of Tiruchy-Pudukottai National Highway collapsed around 4 pm on Wednesday. Though nobody sustained injuries, traffic was affected for half an hour. The incident has raised concern among residents as the road is close to Tiruchy International Airport and always busy.

The exact cause of the collapse is not yet known. Selvamani, who lives in JK Nagar near the airport, said, "The road often witnesses movement of vehicles carrying VIPs. Though nobody sustained injuries today, we are worried about the stability of the remaining lamp poles on the median.

The corporation should inspect the remaining and take action against the contractor who put them up if any of the poles are unstable." Mariyappan, a lorry driver who witnessed the incident, said, "The lamp poles collapsed towards the Kottapattu Periyakulam side. Had they fallen on the opposite side, I might have been injured. I can never forget this incident.

The corporation should inspect the stability of all the remaining poles without delay, as this is a very busy road." Officials said the corporation team has cleared the poles and an inquiry will be held. Mayor Mu Anbalagan said all steps will be taken to ensure safety of commuters.

"We are taking a serious note of this incident. Our engineering team will inspect the stability of the remaining lamp poles. If needed, we will replace all of them. Our engineering team will also inquire into the incident to ascertain the exact cause. Action will be taken accordingly," he said.

TIRUCHY: Six streetlights put up by the corporation on the median of Tiruchy-Pudukottai National Highway collapsed around 4 pm on Wednesday. Though nobody sustained injuries, traffic was affected for half an hour. The incident has raised concern among residents as the road is close to Tiruchy International Airport and always busy. The exact cause of the collapse is not yet known. Selvamani, who lives in JK Nagar near the airport, said, "The road often witnesses movement of vehicles carrying VIPs. Though nobody sustained injuries today, we are worried about the stability of the remaining lamp poles on the median. The corporation should inspect the remaining and take action against the contractor who put them up if any of the poles are unstable." Mariyappan, a lorry driver who witnessed the incident, said, "The lamp poles collapsed towards the Kottapattu Periyakulam side. Had they fallen on the opposite side, I might have been injured. I can never forget this incident. The corporation should inspect the stability of all the remaining poles without delay, as this is a very busy road." Officials said the corporation team has cleared the poles and an inquiry will be held. Mayor Mu Anbalagan said all steps will be taken to ensure safety of commuters. "We are taking a serious note of this incident. Our engineering team will inspect the stability of the remaining lamp poles. If needed, we will replace all of them. Our engineering team will also inquire into the incident to ascertain the exact cause. Action will be taken accordingly," he said.