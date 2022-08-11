Home States Tamil Nadu

Six lamp poles on median near Tiruchy airport collapse

Six streetlights put up by the corporation on the median of Tiruchy-Pudukottai National Highway collapsed around 4 pm on Wednesday.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation workers clearing the poles that collapsed on the Tiruchy-Pudukottai National Highway on Wednesday | Express

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Six streetlights put up by the corporation on the median of Tiruchy-Pudukottai National Highway collapsed around 4 pm on Wednesday. Though nobody sustained injuries, traffic was affected for half an hour. The incident has raised concern among residents as the road is close to Tiruchy International Airport and always busy.

The exact cause of the collapse is not yet known. Selvamani, who lives in JK Nagar near the airport, said, "The road often witnesses movement of vehicles carrying VIPs. Though nobody sustained injuries today, we are worried about the stability of the remaining lamp poles on the median.

The corporation should inspect the remaining and take action against the contractor who put them up if any of the poles are unstable." Mariyappan, a lorry driver who witnessed the incident, said, "The lamp poles collapsed towards the Kottapattu Periyakulam side. Had they fallen on the opposite side, I might have been injured. I can never forget this incident.

The corporation should inspect the stability of all the remaining poles without delay, as this is a very busy road." Officials said the corporation team has cleared the poles and an inquiry will be held. Mayor Mu Anbalagan said all steps will be taken to ensure safety of commuters.

"We are taking a serious note of this incident. Our engineering team will inspect the stability of the remaining lamp poles. If needed, we will replace all of them. Our engineering team will also inquire into the incident to ascertain the exact cause. Action will be taken accordingly," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp