Toll-free number, special cops to tackle TN’s drug menace

CHENNAI: Taking a holistic approach to tackle the issue of drugs sale and addiction, a high-level consultative meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday decided to implement a series of measures, involving multiple departments, across the State.

This includes the launching of a toll-free number to which people can pass on tip-offs, creation of a post of deputy superintendent of police in every district exclusively for surveillance of drug sales and smuggling, and setting up of more check booths in districts sharing borders with other States.

The health department, school education department, higher education department and social welfare department will be engaged in the implementation of the measures, a welcome change from them being just tasks of the police.

Addressing district collectors and district superintendents of police in the meeting held at Kalaivanar Arangam, Stalin said: “It is concerning to see the day-by-day rise in the number of people who are getting addicted to drugs. Though the previous government neglected the issue, the State is now giving a special focus to it.”

Stating that drug addiction was not an individual’s problem, but a social problem, the CM appealed to schools, colleges, parents, NGOs, and traders to join hands in the fight against it.

Identity of informers of drug rackets will be protected, says health minister

The CM also instructed the Intelligence Wing to monitor WhatsApp as the platform could be used to target youth to sell drugs. “We should use all our might to prevent this destructive path and should pledge for it,” Stalin told the officials.

Ma Subramanian

Later, briefing reporters about the decisions taken in the meeting, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the toll-free numbers would be launched soon and that the identity of the informers would be protected. The minister further said drug safety officials were instructed to monitor pharmacies as pharma drugs were also being used for intoxication.

After the CM instructed the officials, ministers and MLAs to raise anti-drug awareness through various programmes in their respective districts and constituencies on Thursday, the health minister said awareness programmes for around 30 lakh school and college students will be held across the State on the day and that district collectors have communicated the same to the institutions.

Dr P Poorna Chandrika, Director, Institute of Mental Health, said spreading awareness among children was important. Reacting to the government’s change in approach, she said, “When the supply chains of drugs are cut, relapse cases will also come down.

This is important in treating drug addiction cases. While the enforcement department will strengthen the surveillance system, the health department will look into treatment aspects and rehabilitation.” Dr Poorna Chandrika said school students who are poor in studies or suspended are the most vulnerable to falling prey to drug addiction, so such students should be the focus of teachers.

‘Change in approach laudable’

Dr P Poorna Chandrika, Director, Institute of Mental Health, welcomed the government’s change in approach and said it would help in inter-departmental coordination

