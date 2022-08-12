Home States Tamil Nadu

Change in TN Panchayats Act to make civic body chiefs paper tigers?

Now, only ‘Inspector of panchayats’ can act against panchayat secys 

Published: 12th August 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Representational Image (Pexels)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of village panchayat presidents has opposed TN government’s recent amendment to sections 104 and 106 of the TN Panchayats Act, 1994, alleging that it will snatch their right to take action against errant panchayat secretaries. 

As per a gazette notification dated May 26 issued by the State, the power to take action against panchayat secretaries for any wrongdoing shall be exercised by ‘inspector of panchayats’, a newly created post, and not panchayat chiefs.

According to Thannatchi, an NGO working to promote self-governance in local bodies, the amendment will make village panchayat bodies powerless. Nandhakumar Siva, general secretary of Thannatchi, said, “If they are not able to take action against errant secretaries how will the staff obey the orders of elected village panchayat chiefs? It is unfortunate that the DMK government, which has always been supporting State autonomy, has taken steps to snatch the power of elected  panchayat presidents.” 

Thannatchi is taking steps to adopt a resolution against the amendment during the grama sabha meetings to be held on Independence Day, Siva said. Sivarasau, village panchayat president, Prathaparamapuram, said: “There are 12,525 village panchayats in TN. Village panchayats pay salary to these secretaries. But, if the power to take action against them for wrongdoings is held by someone else, how can the panchayats ensure discipline? If the government has doubts about panchayat presidents’ activities, the power to take disciplinary action should at least be vested with grama sabhas,” he said.

Since government officials would always try to protect their fellow staff, steps are being mooted to file a case against the amendment, he said.  A John Bosco Prakash, president, TN panchayat secretaries association, however, welcomed the move.

“Even in town panchayats, municipalities, and corporations, elected chiefs do not have the power to act against administrative heads of the local bodies. Many village panchayat presidents misuse their power and threaten panchayat secretaries.” Secretaries are always ready for a fair investigation, but blanket power to presidents would lead to unfair action.

Principal Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department P Amutha said, “The amendments are done to strengthen the functioning of panchayats. Since family members of panchayat secretaries have been elected as presidents of the same village, there has been rampant misuse of power in several cases. 

Panchayat secretaries, who have occupied the posts for several years, have developed a vested interest. Many panchayat presidents do not act against them. The amendments will empower the presidents to take action against erring panchayat staff through the inspector of panchayats.”

‘Power to panchayats’
Principal secretary of rural development department says the amendment was done to strengthen the functioning of panchayats and curb misuse of power

