Give TN more chances to hold global events: Stalin asks PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide TN with more opportunities to host international events such as the recently concluded Chess Olympiad. “I seek your constant support and request that Tamil Nadu is rewarded with more opportunities to host such global events,” the CM said in his tweet responding to Modi’s tweet posted on Wednesday.

Thanking the PM for praising the TN government for conducting the 44th Chess Olympiad in an excellent manner, Stalin also referred to Modi’s appreciation for the hospitality shown by the State government during the Chess Olympiad. “Hospitality and self-respect are the two inseparable qualities of Tamils,” he added.

The CM concluded his message with a verse by Tamil poet Kanian Poongundranar Yaadhum Oorey; Yaavarum Kelir (Every place in the world is ours and everyone our kin).

