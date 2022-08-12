Home States Tamil Nadu

Give TN more chances to hold global events: Stalin asks PM Modi

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide TN with more opportunities to host international events such as the recently concluded Chess Olympiad.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin with the olympiad torch at the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin with the olympiad torch at the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide TN with more opportunities to host international events such as the recently concluded Chess Olympiad. “I seek your constant support and request that Tamil Nadu is rewarded with more opportunities to host such global events,” the CM said in his tweet responding to Modi’s tweet posted on Wednesday. 

Thanking the PM for praising the TN government for conducting the 44th Chess Olympiad in an excellent manner, Stalin also referred to Modi’s appreciation for the hospitality shown by the State government during the Chess Olympiad. “Hospitality and self-respect are the two inseparable qualities of Tamils,” he added. 

The CM concluded his message with a verse by Tamil poet Kanian Poongundranar Yaadhum Oorey; Yaavarum Kelir (Every place in the world is ours and everyone our kin).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp