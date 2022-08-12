Life term to man for sexual assault of kids upheld

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence imposed on a man for sexually assaulting five children, including a toddler, in Thanjavur in 2015.



The convict, then aged 54, had lured five children two boys and three girls (all aged below nine years) to his house and repeatedly committed the offence. A Mahila Court in Thanjavur convicted him and imposed a life sentence on five counts in January 2019, challenging which he has filed an appeal.

“The sexual abuse of children had become more prevalent and there should be a social movement against it. Moral education should focus on the importance of children and treating them with due care,” a bench, comprising Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha, observed.

Noting that the village head and the convict’s son were not ready to question the convict when the victims’ family members sought help, the judges said the indifference of the society was appalling. “With the rising trend of sexual exploitation of children, this recalcitrant attitude of the public that it is not their problem is purely due to the lack of empathy.”

Pointing out that absence of injuries on the children did not rule out the charges, the judges said it was not a case of rape of an adult and the children, oblivious of what was happening to them, might not have resisted. The judges added that the convict had threatened the children that they would be pushed down from the first floor of the house if they did not obey him. Considering the children’s agony, they treated him as an ‘old pedophile’ and confirmed the conviction.

