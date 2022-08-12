Madurai village weeps for its fallen hero

By Express News Service

MADURAI/CHENNAI: A pall of gloom descended on T Pudupatti village in Thirumangalam after the news of the death of Rifleman D Lakshmanan (24) in a terrorist strike on an army camo in Rajouri, Jammu Kashmir, spread on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, Lakshmanan’s twin brother Raman said even on Wednesday night, the army man had called the family members over phone and talked for hours. “I am yet to come to terms with the fact that he is no more. But, myself and my parents are feeling proud that our Lakshmanan died a heroic death,” he said.

He further said defence officials confirmed to him that the family would receive the mortal remains of Lakshmanan on Saturday. Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed their condolences to the family members of Lakshmanan.

“I express my deep and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Rifleman D Lakshmanan who sacrificed his life. The nation will always be indebted and grateful for his devotion to duty and supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of the country,” the Governor said in his message.

Expressing deep grief, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “I salute the defence personnel who sacrificed their lives for the sake of our motherland.” He also announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Lakshmanan.

