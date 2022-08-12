Notice to cops on plea for CBI probe into AIADMK HQ raid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to police on a petition filed by former minister CVe Shanmugam seeking orders for a CBI investigation into the ransacking of the AIADMK party office on July 11. Justice N Sathish Kumar directed police to file by August 25 a report on the action taken on a complaint filed in this regard and posted the matter to the same date.

Shanmugam, currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, moved the petition seeking CBI investigation, saying that the Greater Chennai Police did not take necessary action on a complaint filed on July 23 on the ransacking of the party office and looting of documents of properties and vehicles and computers by the supporters of O Panneerselvam. He said the Royapettah police, at first, did not give a CSR receipt of the complaint. They later issued it after top officers were approached on the matter. So far, no FIR was filed on the complaint.

