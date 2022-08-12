Home States Tamil Nadu

Perambalur villagers irked over delay in notifying grama sabha meet

Residents and activists complain of the lack of notifications on the upcoming grama sabha meetings. It is scheduled to be held in four unions in the district on August 15.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of TN CM MK Stalin participating in a grama sabha| k k sundar

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents and activists complain of the lack of notifications on the upcoming grama sabha meetings. It is scheduled to be held in four unions in the district on August 15. Usually, officials notify the public about the meeting through posters and loudspeaker announcements at least seven days ahead of the scheduled date.

However, the notifications on it this year have been minimal, residents said, adding that it would lead to less footfall for the meeting. Though residents from several villages have submitted petitions with the collector in regard to it, it yielded no outcome so far, they said.

N Dhanapal of Pudukurichi in Alathur union said, “Grama sabha meetings are held to raise awareness on various government schemes among the rural folk, and to ensure transparency in all government activities with maximum participation. However, none of this has been happening in our panchayat.” M Mohammed Farook of V Kalathur in Veppanthattai union said,

“No announcements in regard to the meeting has been made in our panchayat.” R Ayyasamy, a ward member of Perali in Veppur union, said, “The grama sabha meetings at panchayat-level are a mere eye-wash. Development-related topics are not discussed.” V Shanmugam of Ladapuram panchayat said, “So far, none of the development projects has been implemented in our panchayat.”

A panchayat president, on condition of anonymity, said, “We start notifying the residents after the district administration informs us about various matters that need to be announced. The administration informed us only today and that is why it got delayed.” When contacted, the assistant director of rural development department told TNIE, “I had sent the meeting agenda to the BDOs, panchayat chiefs, and the secretaries. Awareness on the meeting was even raised at five places on Thursday. I will check the matter with authorities.”

